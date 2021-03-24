CRANES: Onyango in, all set for Burkina Faso

📌TODAY

🇺🇬 Uganda vs Burkina Faso 🇧🇫

LIVE UBC 4pm

📌 Cranes squad

✳ Goalkeepers

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania)

✳ Defenders

Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal- USA), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda)

✳ Midfielders

Miya Faruku (Konyaspor- Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Waiswa Moses (SupersportUnited-South Africa), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou,Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda).

✳ Forwards

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), KadduPatrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC-Uganda), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & FUFA MEDIA | It is full house in the Uganda Cranes camp after four players joined the team on the eve of the big AFCON match against Burkina Faso due Wednesday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

“Everything we have tried to work on has been successful. The team is in good spirit, the players have been complying and responding well. Everyone is ready to face the task ahead of us,” said stand in coach Abdallah Mubiru after skipper Denis Onyango and the Israel-based trio of William Luwagga Kizito, Fahad Bayo and Timothy Awany joined camp.

Mubiru insists that that game, the penultimate match of Group B, is not about him as an individual but rather an opportunity for Uganda to seal qualification to next year’s Africain Cameroon.

“I don’t want to be selfish for this game to be entirely about me as a person. It is important for all of as a country. It is a dream for every Ugandan to see the team performs well and it will even be more important that we win and brighten our chances of qualifying for the third successive time,” he said.

Uganda Cranes Vice Captain Emmanuel Okwi indicates that the players are ready to fight for maximum results.

We know how important the game is. We are prepared as players and ready to fight for the best result against Burkina Faso. The preparations have been smooth; the coaches have done their best to make sure we are in fine shape.

“I have been lucky to be part of the last two occasions when we have managed to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations but I think the spirit has always been the same. We are ready as players and hoping for the very best.”

Uganda Cranes To Fly To Malawi By Chartered Flight

FUFA has confirmed plans to fly the Uganda National Team (Uganda Cranes) to Malawi by chartered flight for the final Total AFCON qualifier to be played on 29th March 2021.

Uganda Airlines will fly the team on one of its bombardiers.

The latest development was confirmed by FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein.

‘The team will fly out on 28th March 2021 aboard Uganda Airlines Bombardier. It is important for the National Team to travel with a lot of comfort during the current COVID-19 times when you need the entire team to move together for better preparations,’ he said before adding that, ‘ the final contingent will be released by FUFA.’

It will be the second time in this campaign that FUFA has paid for a chartered flight to transport Uganda Cranes. The opening fixture against Burkina Faso saw Cranes use Uganda Airlines as they picked a valuable point off the West African Giants in Ouagadougou.

STANDINGS

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Burkina Faso 4 2 2 0 5 2 +3 8 Qualify for final tournament 2 Uganda 4 2 1 1 3 1 +2 7 3 Malawi 4 1 1 2 2 5 −3 4 4 South Sudan 4 1 0 3 2 4 −2 3