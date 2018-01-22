CRANES: Desabre looks for winning end to CHAN tourney

HALF TIME: Uganda 🇺🇬 0 Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 0

Prize Money

Winners – $1.25m

Runners-up – 700,000

Semifinalists – 400,000

Quarter-finalists – 300,000

Third in the Group – 200,000

Fourth in the Group – 175,000

Marrakech, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | New Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre continues his hunt for his first win as Cranes coach when the TOTAL CHAN 2018 championship group stages conclude on Monday night.

Uganda has managed a single goal in their two group games and will look eagerly to return to action of striker Muhammed Shaban who has been injured. The KCCA forward had missed the previous match against Namibia due to an ankle sprain and is expected to at least make the bench.

Derrick Nsibambi will again lead the attack, with the hope that Shaban can come in to strengthen the team in the second half.

Desabre urged his players to conclude their campaign with a win. “Our target is now to finish third in the group. We want the maximum points against Cote d’Ivoire,” he said.

The coach, who has coached in Ivory Coast before, said his local knowledge will come useful in the Monday clash. “I know the league in Cote d’Ivoire because I was there for two years. I know some of the players. We didn’t qualify for the quarter finals because of some weaknesses but I will ask my players to continue playing good football.”

Uganda Cranes will play in their final group B match against Ivory Coast, having lost 3-1 to Zambia and 1-0 to Nambia to fall out of the running for a place in the knockout stage.

“The game against Cote D’Ivoire is not a friendly match. We are demanding the same positive energy from the players like in the earlier two games at CHAN 2018 as we finish up the group games on Monday,” he told his players after training.

STARTING LINE UP

19-Watenga Isma (GK), 14-Nicholas Wadada, 8-Madoi Aggrey, 5-Mujuzi, 4- Muwanga (Capt), 21-Taddeo, 23-Milton Karisa, 3-Muleme Isaac, 11-Derrick Nsibambi, 15-Sadam Juma,17-Kyambadde

STANDINGS

Zambia 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 – qualified

Namibia 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 – qualified

Uganda 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Ivory Coast 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

