COVID19: 22 fly back to Europe, to miss UG-EU Business forum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty two Europeans who arrived last night for the Uganda Europe Business Forum have returned home after discovering they would have to first self quarantine for 14 days.

Uganda last week discouraged Europeans travelling from coronavirus hit countries from heading to Uganda, and if they have to, they face a 14 day quarantine.

Germany, Italy and France are some of the European countries currently grappling with the virus that started in China at the end of last year.

“None of them exhibited signs and symptoms but we informed them about our procedure of self quarantine for 14 days. However, they were not willing to undergo this self quarantine. Today, they will return to their home countries. I want to reiterate that Uganda has NO confirmed or suspected case of COVID19,” Minister of Health Ruth Aceng said yesterday.

The first-ever Uganda-Europe business summit that will bring together over 700 business people and organizations from Europe and Uganda is being eclipsed by a threat of the spread of coronavirus that is devastating parts of Europe.

The two-day forum known as the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Development and Jobs that will however go ahead at the Common Wealth Resort Munyonyo March 9-10.

The first ever Uganda-Europe Business Forum is a highly interactive business gathering, presenting opportunities to build networks and create trade and investment opportunities for the private sector in Flag of European Union and Flag of Uganda.