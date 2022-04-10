COVID-19 vaccine prices slashed as booster drive begins in India

New Delhi, India | Xinhua | The prices of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been slashed in India, the companies announced Saturday.

Both vaccines will cost 2.96 U.S. dollars per dose, down from close to $9 previously.

India’s federal health ministry Friday announced that those above the age of 18 years, nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for booster dose.

According to the ministry, about 96 percent of the population who are 15 and above have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 percent of this group have received two doses.