COVID-19: Three more recovered patients discharged from Mulago hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mulago hospital this morning discharged three more patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID -19).

The hospital according to Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Ainebyoona remains with only three patients undergoing treatment having had a total of 20 discharged.

From all the treatment centers, 41 of the 61 currently confirmed cases country wide have been discharged. Among the discharged today, two are male.

According to Prof. Pauline Byakika, who is among the medical team treating COVID-19 patients, the group of patients that were being treated at Mulago had been on supportive treatment and none of them was given the long used anti-malaria treatment chloroquine.

She said they were largely on supportive treatment as they kept track of those that had other underlying conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. She added many of the cases were mild and some didn’t present with any symptoms.

However, when it comes to those that are being newly tested for COVID-19 according to a statement by Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health said the newest case received is of a 32-year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived in Uganda through the Malaba border. He said yesterday, a total of 1019 samples were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute.

