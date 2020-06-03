Covid-19: Three Kenyan truck drivers discharged from Gulu hospital

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three truck drivers who tested positive to COVID-19 have been discharged from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

The drivers have been receiving treatment at the isolation ward after they tested positive for COVID-19 virus last month at Elegu Border Point. This brings the number of discharged patients to four.

Dr Paska Apiyo, the in-charge of Isolation Ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital said the patients underwent both medical treatment and psycho-social support and that their quick recovery follows their cooperation and compliance to the guidelines issued by the health workers.

Dr James Elima, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital revealed that the hospital can admit only 67 COVID -19 patients.

Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner and the Chairman Gulu District COVID -19 Taskforce appealed to the drivers to continue observing all the precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

