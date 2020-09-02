COVID-19 test fees inhumane- truck drivers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The decision by Ministry of Health to charge truckers for Covid19 tests is inhumane and likely to cause more harm than good, the leadership of the Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association-RLDTA has warned.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry started charging truck drives Shillings 240,500 for COVID-19 tests. The test results are needed before the truck drivers are allowed to enter and leave the country. Only negative drivers are allowed to enter the country.

Other categories that will pay for the test include; Ugandans who want to know their COVID-19 status, travelers entering the country and organizations. With most truck drivers being paid as low as Shillings 300,000 on average per trip, drivers under the Uganda Transport Association, say the cost of the test will consume all their earnings.

Byron Kinene, the Chairperson of the Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association has opposed the move, saying it is counterproductive.

According to Kinene, over 4,000 truck drivers enter the country everyday using different points of entry. He says that if all truck drivers are asked to pay the testing fees, this will worsen the prevailing bribery where some truck drivers bribe immigration health officials to get COVID-19 certificates without being tested.

One parts with an average of Shillings 50,000 to secure a fake COVID-19 test certificate. Some drivers pay up to Shillings 100,000. According to Kinene, should government insists on charging the drivers for COVID-19 tests, many of them will resort to paying for fake COVID-19 certificates, which will endanger communities where the truckers pass.

Jimmy Kibuuka, a truck driver says asking them to pay for tests is tantamount to asking them to stay at home because they can’t afford the fees.

Lawrence Lugwana, the chairperson of Uganda Transport Association, said “Already drivers spend a lot of time waiting for results to be released. With these new fees, the traffic jam at the borders is likely to become worse.”

Members of parliament have also opposed the decision to charge for COVID-19 tests, saying it may lead to a spike in infection since only a few people can afford the cost. According to the ministry of health, the fee is a cost recovery mechanism that will enable procurement of more test kits and reagents for continued testing as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Instead of making drivers pay for the tests, Kinene says governments under the East African Community need to agree on a testing protocol that will make it affordable for everyone.

“These countries need to agree on a standard testing procedure that will cost the same across the region. Uganda is now charging US$ 65, suppose Kenya also starts charging for the testing too, what will Ugandan drivers do then? People are going to end up paying two times to get the same test. Let them agree and have one testing point with costs met by the East African Community,” Kinene said.

