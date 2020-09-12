COVID-19: Record 326 test positive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has today recorded it’s highest number of daily Coronavirus infections with 326 people testing positive from tests conducted on Friday.

Results released today by the health ministry show that 326 new cases were confirmed bringing the total number of cases reported in the country to 4,703. This is the single highest figure of cases that the country has ever reported in a day since it recorded its first COVID-19 case in March 2020.

According to the health ministry, 317, cases that tested positive were contacts and alerts while nine were returnees. The highest number of cases were reported from Kampala and Buikwe with 94 and 93 cases respectively. The country also recorded three deaths, still the highest number in a single day, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths to 52.

Health officials that URN spoke to said that it was not surprising that the number of cases is increasing.

Dr William Worodria, the head of COVID-19 case management in the country says that due to the community spread of the disease, the numbers are not surprising. “The numbers that we are recording are likely to become worse before they reduce. The disease is in the community and now all that we can do is prepare treatment centres to look after the sick,”

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of health services says that the numbers are lower than what was expected.

” The numbers that we have today are lower than what we expected. People should not be worried. We are handling this disease well. Our numbers are lower than what was earlier predicted,” Dr Mwebesa said.

According to Dr Mwebesa, modelling earlier carried out indicated that the country would have more than 600,000 cases of the disease by September. He says the 4,703 figure is still manageable.

