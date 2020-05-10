COVID-19 positive truck driver intercepted in Elegu, another missing

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second out of the 13 truck drivers who tested positive for Corona virus on Friday has been intercepted.

The 26-year-old Kenyan truck driver of Somali origin was intercepted on Saturday evening at the Uganda– South Sudan one stop border point in Elegu town in Amuru District.

The driver was aboard a fuel tanker destined for South Sudan. Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says a team of security personnel back by medical workers intercepted the driver as he was entering BLD Parking Yard.

Dr. Patrick Odong Olwede, the Amuru District Health Office–DHO, confirmed the development. He said the Amuru District Task Force liaised with their counter parts in Gulu and evacuated the patient to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, security is hunting for another Kenyan truck driver who also tested positive for the virus. The trucker entered Uganda through Malaba post and was also destined for South Sudan.

Martine Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District LC 5 Chairperson also the coordinator District Task Force, says the interception of trucker, brings to three number of positive cases being treated at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Uganda has so far confirmed 116 cases of COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry. The new cases were identified from 1,913 samples collected from truck drivers on Saturday May 9th, 2020.

URN