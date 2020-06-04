Covid-19 patient escapes from Moroto Regional Referral Hospital

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A COVID-19 positive patient has escaped from Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.

The female patient who is a Kenyan national was admitted at the hospital on June 2nd from Amudat where she tested positive for COVID-19. She allegedly escaped on Wednesday night. On the same day, another COVID-19 patient attempted to escape twice.

Charles Onyang Omuddu, the Moroto District Health Officer says the district taskforce and health workers have started a hunt for the patient.

The escape of the patient has raised more concerns from the members of the public who fear that the patient could spread the virus in the community.

Isaac Amuge, a resident of Moroto town is worried about the laxity of security at the hospital.

Amuge wants the management of the hospital to improve the security to avoid a repeat of such occurrences.

