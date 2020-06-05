COVID-19: Panic at City Hall as four evacuated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | There was drama and panic at City Hall today as health officials evacuated four Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA ) staff feared to have contracted COVID-19.

The four KCCA staff were picked by the COVID-19 Emergency Response Team team from City hall where the authority’s headquarters are located, and taken to a hospital for isolation.

The four people raised suspicion after they were discovered to have high temperatures, flu and cough. One of them was also complaining about lack of appetite according to a source from KCCA.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the four people could actually be part of seven cases that tested positive yesterday from Kampala, out of 35 new cases confirmed.

“Earlier this afternoon at City Hall which is the Headquarter of Kampala Capital City Authority, there was panic as some suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported,” KCCA said in a statement.

“KCCA is at the heart of providing services on behalf of Central Government and continues to observe the Standard Operating Procedures issued by The Ministry of Health.We shall keep you posted on any key developments.”

KCCA declined to release more information about which departments the four people serve in and whether they have any contact with the hundreds of people that visit the city offices on a daily basis.

According to the health ministry, more than 1000 people are under institutional quarantine at different centers in the country. To date, Uganda has a total of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19.