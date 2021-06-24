COVID-19: Museveni declares June 25 National Prayer Day, public holiday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday declared June 25 as a public holiday for COVID-19 national prayers as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the country.

Museveni, in a State House statement, said Friday will be observed as a public holiday and the fourth national session for interdenominational prayers as the country battles a rise in the novel coronavirus infections.

The national prayers will be held virtually at State House Entebbe with leaders of various religious denominations leading the prayers.

Museveni last week imposed a nationwide total lockdown for 42 days to combat and control the spread of the virus.

The situation can be managed by minimizing the number of infections and giving urgent care for the severely ill, Museveni said.

As of Wednesday, Uganda had registered 74,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 50,085 recoveries and 752 deaths since the first case was reported in March last year, according to the Ministry of Health figures.