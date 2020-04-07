COVID-19: Mbale central market temporarily closed

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mbale District COVID-19 taskforce has temporarily closed Mbale Central Market over non-compliance to measures that were put in place to control the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The team that closed the market on Monday evening was led by the Mbale Resident District Commissioner and comprised of the security teams, health officials from the Mbale district health office and officials from Mbale Municipal council.

Through the market community radio, the RDC Sulaiman Ogajjo Barasa announced that the District COVID-19 taskforce had resolved that the market be closed temporarily until they put all the presidential guidelines in place. He said that the vendors had failed to adhere to the guidelines and advised them to stay home until further notice.

Ogajjo said that the management of the committee must make sure all vendors sleep in the market as per the presidential directive, adding that they have started with Mbale Central market but other markets like Kikindu, Nakaloke, Bugwere markets among others are to follow.

Mbale District Health Officer Dr Jonathan Wangisi said that there is still a lot of congestion and human contact in the market. He said the district task force has tried to warn the vendors about observing the social distancing but they failed to listen adding that closing the market may make them adhere to the measures.

Ali Madoi, the Mbale Central Market Executive Committee Chairperson said that there are some market vendors who have been adamant on implementing the presidential guidelines. He promised to work on the issues that the Covid19 task force has raised and by Thursday.

URN