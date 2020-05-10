Covid-19: Bweyogerere residents complain about free movement of truck drivers

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bweyogerere in Kira Municipality in Wakiso district have raised fears of contracting Corona virus from cargo truck drivers who leave Namboole Stadium to buy drinks and food in the neighborhood. Namboole stadium is one of the designated parking areas for transit cargo trucks.

The Works and Transport Ministry designated several parking areas for truckers as part of the measures to minimise their interaction with the community. According to Covid19 preventive guidelines announced by President, Yoweri Museveni the truck drivers are expected to stay within their trucks and drive directly to their final destination for fear of spreading infection.

However, a number of residents neighboring the stadium, the truck drivers have kept moving in and out of the facility and mix with residents. According to the residents, some of the truckers who don’t even wear protective gears like face masks move to the near-by Jokers markets in search of food stuffs, drinks and commercial sex workers.

Zaina Nakabuye, who operates a restaurant at Jokas market appeals to government to deploy security to restrain the truck drivers and limit their interaction with the local community.

Barbra Nangooma, another resident want the truck drivers to be relocated to other designated areas, saying they expose residents to Covid19 infection.

Ronald Mwanje, the Bweyogerere A LC I Chairperson told URN that they tried to reach out to the District Police Commander in vain to request for more security deployment at Namboole stadium following numerous complaints from residents against the truck drivers.

“We have called the DPC but even his calls are not going through. These truck drivers close the road in search of alcohol and cigarette. They are going to cause trouble for us,” Mwanje said.

Julius Mutebe, the Mayor Kira Municipality has also confirmed receiving complaints about truck drivers moving freely without any restrictions, saying he has already notified the Kira municipality Covid19 Task force.

About 40 truck drivers including Kenyans, Tanzanians, Burundians and Ugandans among others have since tested positive for Covid-19. Uganda has since registered 114 Covid19 cases.

URN