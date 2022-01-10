Courts Martial remands 15 suspects over treachery, murder of police officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded 15 suspects to Luzira prison on charges of treachery and murder of four police officers from Mityana and Kiboga districts.

The suspects are Stuart Lugendo, Savio Paul alias Kuffa Teeka, Julius Mulinda alias Julio, Muhammad Nyanzi Makumgi alias Engineer, Kizito alias Commander Muto, Godfrey Agodri alias Walker Ramathan and Paul Iyamuremye.

Others are Alex Bogere, Bob Robert Ssenyonga, John Masembe alias Nasifu, Faizo Miti, Hakim Ssenyonjo, Sylivesta Matovu, Derick Kawuma, Tonny Ssekayombya and Sam Sengonzi Lwanga.

The group from Mityana, Kasanda, Wakiso, and Kampala districts were on Monday arraigned before the seven-member panel of the Court Martial officers led by Lt General Andrew Gutti who read to them one count of treachery and four counts of murder and two others for aggravated robbery.

Court heard that the suspects and others still at large between the months of November and December 2021 as agents of Uganda National Coalition, a force that is reportedly engaged in warlike activities against the government of Uganda, recruited people and attacked security posts for purposes prejudicial to the security of Uganda.

According to the prosecution, the crimes were committed in diverse places of Wakiso, Mityana, and Kiboga districts.

The court also heard that the accused persons and others still at large on December 7, 2021 while at Ssebobo village in Mityana district caused the unlawful death of Corporal Alfred Okech and Police Constable Moses Kigongo and after killing them, the accused allegedly took off with their two AK-47 guns and each had 30 rounds of ammunition.

The military prosecutors further allege that on the same day, some of the accused persons and others still at large also caused the unlawful death of Special Police Constable Francis Ddimba at Nakasozi Police Post in Nakasengere in Kiboga district, and on December 16th, 2021, the suspects reportedly returned at Nakasozi Police Post and killed Corporal Francis Nsubuga.

All the accused persons denied the charges against them. The Army Prosecutor Lt Gift Mubehamwe informed the court that investigations into this matter are still ongoing.

Lt General Gutti remanded them to Luzira Prison until January 24th, 2022 for mention.

The accused persons were arrested by joint security forces in December 2021 and have been in detention at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

****

URN