Court puts Molly Katanga, four others on defence over husband’s murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Molly Katanga and four others have to defend themselves over the death of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, high court has ruled. In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania said the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution points to malice aforethought and requires each of the accused persons to explain their actions.

Court heard that 65-year-old Henry Katanga died from a gunshot wound at his home on Chwa II Road in Mbuya, Nakawa Division, on November 2, 2023. The death was initially reported as a suicide. However, in her ruling, Justice Kania said the prosecution relied on the doctrine of last seen, noting that only the deceased and his widow were in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, and that Molly Katanga was the last person to see him alive.

The judge cited forensic evidence placing Molly Katanga at the centre of the incident, including the presence of gunshot residue on her hands and her DNA on the pistol registered in the deceased’s name. “The accused is required to explain how she was attacked, yet there were no signs of disturbance in the bedroom,” the judge ruled.

The court further pointed to Molly Katanga’s conduct after the shooting, describing it as suspicious. Evidence showed she declined to record a police statement despite repeated requests from investigators and only did so on January 10, 2024. The judge said this conduct draws an inference of responsibility. The court also found that the crime scene had been interfered with.

Evidence indicated that the deceased’s body was removed from the marital bed, placed on a small mattress on the floor, tied with cotton gauze, and cleaned. The alleged murder weapon was also moved. According to the bloodstain pattern analysis presented in court, the scene had been tampered with, with stains introduced at different times due to mopping and cleaning. During reconstruction of the scene, one of the daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi, reportedly told investigators that she found her father lying on the bed and altered the position of the gun.

Martha Nkwanzi, another daughter of Molly Katanga, was also found to have a case to answer for allegedly tampering with evidence that would have been used in the trial. The prosecution further led evidence that the accused persons allegedly attempted to divert investigations by presenting the death as either a suicide or a traffic accident. At one point, it was reported that the widow had been involved in a road crash and was hospitalised. Family shamba boy George Amanyire and nursing officer Charles Otai were accused of cleaning the body and attempting to clean bloodstains in the room.

The judge specifically questioned why Amanyire allegedly carried the widow to the car and then returned to call the deceased for breakfast. Justice Kania ruled that although Henry Katanga died of a gunshot injury, the actions of the co-accused — including the two daughters, the shamba boy, and the nursing officer — amounted to acts of being accessories after the fact of murder by allegedly destroying or concealing crucial evidence to shield the principal suspect. “Each of the accused must give an explanation of their actions immediately after the death,” Kania held.

She informed the accused of their right to give sworn testimony, make unsworn statements, or remain silent in accordance with the Constitution. Following the ruling, defence lawyer Peter Kabatsi asked the court for time to consult with his clients and organise witnesses. The case was adjourned to March 26, 2026, for a defence hearing. The prosecution team includes Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samalie Wakooli and Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza.

Former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana, alongside Brian Rubaihayo and Edgar Ayebazibwe, is representing the interests of the deceased’s family on a watching brief.

URN