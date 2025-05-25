Former Lira Mayor ordered to pay journalist shs10 million

LIRA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira City-based journalist Bismark Isaac Olang has won a case against former Lira Municipal Mayor Mike Ogwang Olwa Veve.

The High Court of Uganda at Lira, presided over by Justice Duncan Gaswaga ruled in favor of Olang, awarding him 10 million Shillings in compensation and general damages.

The case stemmed from an incident on January 18, 2020, when Olang was covering a meeting at the Lira Municipal offices.

Initially ordered out of the room, Olang continued reporting from the entrance until Ogwang physically assaulted him. The legal proceedings, supported by HRNJ-Uganda and handled by Walyemera Advocates, sought to uphold press freedom and protect journalists from impunity.

Justice Gaswaga, found that Ogwang’s actions including punching, slapping, and restricting Olang from performing his duties violated Articles 24, 27, 40(2), and 44(a) of the Constitution. Furthermore, the court declared that the unlawful restriction placed upon Olang infringed upon his rights. In its orders, the court directed Ogwang to pay Olang 10 million Shillings split equally between compensation and general damages. Ogwang was also ordered to pay the taxed costs of the suit.

Reacting to the verdict, Bismark Isaac Olang, expressed his relief and satisfaction with the ruling.

Human Right Network For Journalists (HRNJ)-Uganda Executive Director Robert Ssempala praised Olong’s resilience, stating that Ogwang should serve as an example to powerful individuals who violate journalists’ rights.

“This victory is a testament to the importance of press freedom. It should serve as a warning to those who believe they can silence journalists through violence and intimidation,” Ssempala said.

The newly launched 16th edition of the Press Freedom Index report by HRNJ-Uganda reveals that journalists in Uganda are now being denied access to information more than ever before, and those who dare to seek it often face assault.

URN