Court Martial remands 49 NUP supporters over illegal possession of ammunition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded 49 supporters of National Unity Platform political party to Kigo and Kitalya government prisons. They were on Friday arraigned before Court presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti and charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd, 2021, while at Makerere Kavule, Kigundu zone, Kawempe division were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun, which is the monopoly of the defence forces.

The accused persons who have been arraigned in court are; Rachael Tusiime Akiiki, Saphinah Nansove, Jamirah Namwanje, Kalyango, Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdul Souldier, Kenny Kyalimpa, Mudde Ntambi, William Nyanzi alias Mbogo, Lukeman Mwijukye alias Kampala, Miiro John, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li and Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe.

Others are William Ntege alias Kyuma Kyayesu, Adam Matovu, Shakirah Nambozo alias Sukie, Ibrahim Tamale, Muzafuru Mwanje alias Main Gate alias Muwa, Ismail Nyanzi Kaddu, Stanley Kafuko alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Joseph Onzima alias Tawa among others.

The group was first arrested on December 30, 2020, from Kalangala district during Robert Kyagulanyi’s presidential campaigns. On the same day, Kyagulanyi was picked up by security personnel and airlifted to Kampala before being driven to his home in Wakiso district.

But the majority of the accused persons who have been arraigned in the Court Martial were kept under police custody and later produced to Masaka Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Charles Yeteise a few days ago, where they were charged with inciting violence and doing acts that were most likely to spread the infectious disease.

At the Court Martial, the accused lawyers, Medard Lubega Sseggona, Benjamin Katana and Chrystom Katumba were blocked from accessing court premises. Also journalists were blocked from accessing court and security informed our reporter that court today was out of reach for non-security officers.

Our reporter saw a UPDF ambulance registration number H4DF 2168 at the court premises taking some of the unidentified accused persons away from court in shifts.

According to sources, the accused persons were represented in court by Major Samuel Maserejje while the army prosecution was represented by Captain Ambrose Baguma who informed the court that the investigations are incomplete. Baguma asked the court for an adjournment to enable them to finalise with the investigations.

Accordingly, Lt General Gutti remanded the accused persons up to January 19, 2021.

Sseggona accused the state of trumping up charges against members of the opposition.

*****

URN