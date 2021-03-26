COURT: Kasango to be buried in Fort Portal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Family Division of the High Court has ruled that lawyer Bob Kasango will be buried in Fort Portal in the next four days.

High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe Ssali made the ruling this afternoon, after Kasango’s widow Nice Bitarabeho filed the case seeking permission to bury the husband in Kabarole district, after contention with family members who wanted to bury him in Tororo.

Kasango succumbed to heart-related complications while serving a 16-year jail term for theft of more than sh15 billion meant for pensioners.

The constitutional court recently also made a ruling on a case he had filed, questioning the legality of the DPP who was prosecuting his case. He argued it was unconstitutional for a serving judge to be DPP, and the court last week agreed with him. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Nice told the court that they had been allocated land in Fort Portal where Kasango wanted to be buried after denouncing his family.