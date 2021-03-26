Friday , March 26 2021
COURT: Kasango to be buried in Fort Portal

The Independent March 26, 2021

 

The likely venue of burial. Preparations had started at this home in Tooro last month, before the matter went to court. FILE PHOTO URN

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Family Division of the High Court has ruled that  lawyer Bob Kasango will be buried in Fort Portal in the next four days.

High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe Ssali made the ruling this afternoon, after Kasango’s widow Nice Bitarabeho filed the case seeking permission to bury the husband in Kabarole district, after contention with family members who wanted to bury him in Tororo.

Kasango succumbed to heart-related complications while serving a 16-year jail term for theft of more than sh15 billion meant for pensioners.

The constitutional court recently also made a ruling on a case he had filed, questioning the legality of the DPP who  was prosecuting his case. He argued it was unconstitutional for a serving judge to be DPP, and the court last week agreed with him. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Kasango died last month. Court however has agreed with him in a petition he filed in 2016 against the DPP who was prosecuting cases against him.

 

Nice told the court that they had been allocated land in Fort Portal where Kasango wanted to be buried after denouncing his family.

 

