Flying Squad officers remanded further over Sh380 million gold theft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has further remanded four police officers attached to the Flying Squad Unit over allegations of stealing gold worth Shs380 million, as investigations into aggravated robbery charges continue.

The accused are Detective Superintendent of Police James Besigye Kiguuya, Detective Corporal Simon Owona, Detective Corporal Pracid Mulangira, and Monday Tibaijuka. All four are attached to the Flying Squad Unit based at the Kireka Police Barracks in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The detectives returned to court on Thursday for an update on the progress of investigations, having first been remanded last month. State Attorney Martin Odongo informed Grade One Magistrate Frank Namanya that inquiries were still ongoing. As a result, the suspects were further remanded until July 16, 2025.

The officers appeared in court under tight security and wore hoods, prompting Magistrate Namanya to order them to remove the coverings. He noted that the court needed to see and identify them clearly, saying, “This is a court of law. I need to know whether I’m dealing with human beings or not.”

According to the prosecution, the accused officers and others still at large allegedly robbed businessman John Vian Tumukunde on May 9th at Solent Avenue, Nakawa Division, in Kampala District. They reportedly stole one kilogram of gold valued at USD 105,000 and USD 1,000 in cash.

The prosecution further claims the policemen used deadly weapons, including a pistol and other firearms, in the commission of the crime. They are also accused of conspiring to commit aggravated robbery. The suspects face a capital offence, which is only triable in the High Court. The High Court also holds the jurisdiction to consider granting them bail.

