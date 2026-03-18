Court fixes Nandutu’s iron sheets case for Assessors opinion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court has fixed April 1, 2026, for assessors to deliver their opinion in the corruption trial of former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu. The three assessors—Bob Nabende, Sarah Namayanja, and Joanita Rose—will advise Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga on whether to convict or acquit Nandutu on charges of dealing in suspect government property.

Court assessors are ordinary citizens with an average understanding of the law who follow proceedings in criminal trials and provide independent opinions to guide the judge, who may accept or reject their advice. On Tuesday, Justice Kajuga summed up the entire case before fixing next month for the assessors to give their opinion.

Nandutu faces allegations of receiving 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets between June and July 2022, which the prosecution says were acquired as a result of the loss of public property, an offense under Section 10(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009, as amended. In early 2025, the court found Nandutu had a case to answer and put her on defense.

She concluded her testimony on October 6, 2025, calling four defense witnesses, including Peter Omodoi from the Office of the Prime Minister, Bududa District LC5 chairperson Milton Apollo Kamoti Wasinguyi, and Francis Lowoth Okori. During her defense, Nandutu blamed senior officials, including Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu, for failing to guide her in the distribution of the iron sheets, describing herself as a political newcomer lacking experience in Parliament and government.

Nandutu is the only suspect currently on trial. Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew similar charges against Amos Lugoloobi, State Minister for Economic Planning, and Mary Goretti Kitutu, whose trial remains on hold pending an appeal over alleged torture during her detention. The Inspectorate of Government also accuses Kitutu of failing to implement peacebuilding programs in Karamoja between February and June 2022, resulting in a government loss of Shs1.5 billion.

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