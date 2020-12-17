Court extends bail for UCAA director accused of defacing Museveni posters

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court has extended bail for Effrance Musimenta Mbagaya, the acting Director Human Resource and Administration at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA who is charged for defacing President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign posters.

It is alleged that on November 10, 2020, Mbagaya sanctioned the removal of campaign posters which were pinned at the civil aviation head offices at Entebbe Airport, in contravention of section 78 of the Presidential Elections Act. The posters had been pinned on the gate, the walls and other environs around the building, raising complaints that CAA is a public office which should not be seen to be advancing interests of any presidential candidate.

But she was arrested by Special Forces Command (SFC) officers when she appeared at the Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport to record a statement on the matter and was granted bail three days after her arrest. According to the law, a person who defaces campaign posters of any candidate is liable to a fine not exceeding 480,000 Shillings or imprisonment for one year or both, upon conviction.

Today, Magistrate Juliet Nakitende extended Mbagaya’s bail until January 25, 2020, when the case will come for further hearing.

The decision was taken after Joan Keko, the Principal State Attorney, asked for an adjournment to a date when witnesses will appear in court.

