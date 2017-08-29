Court confirms MP Paul Amoru’s election for Dokolo North

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Court of Appeal has confirmed the election of Paul Amoru Omiat as Member of Parliament for Dokolo North Constituency in Dokolo District.

This after overturning the decision of Lira High Court Judge Wilson Masalu Musene that had nullified Amoru’s election on grounds of bribery of voters and non-compliance with the electoral laws.

FDC’s Former Dokolo District chairman John Baptist Okello Okello had petitioned court challenging the election of Amoru, who was the NRM flag bearer.

He accused him of bribing Apeti Catholic Church with a donation of 15 bags of cement during Mass on February 14, 2016 personally, and asked the congregation to vote for him on Feb 18, 2016.

However, three Justices including Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, Justice Cheborion Barishaki and the newly appointed Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo ruled that this claim by Okello Okello’s witness was not collaborated by any other member of the Church nor the Parish Priest, and the trial judge did not bother to look for independent evidence before reaching his conclusion.

On the issue of non-compliance with the electoral laws the Judges noted that there was no documentary evidence that Okello Okello’s agents ever complained to the presiding officers, but that they actually signed the DR forms which was an indication that they were satisfied with the electoral process.