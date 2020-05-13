Couple mistakenly kept in COVID-19 isolation, quarantine for five days

Kitguma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six-month expectant mother and her husband are expected to be discharged from an isolation unit and quarantine centre in Kitgum Municipality today, after being admitted mistakenly as COVID-19 suspects five days ago.

The couple from Omiya Anyima Sub County was reportedly admitted to St Joseph’s Hospital Kitgum isolation unit and Pandwong Health Center III quarantine centre on Friday evening.

Dr Pamela Atim Okot, the Medical Director St. Joseph’s Hospital told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the 23-year-old woman visited Omiya Anyima Health Center III last week accompanied by her husband for Antenatal Care and complained of sharp chest pain with breathing difficulties.

According to Dr Atim, the health workers erroneously resolved that her symptoms were similar to COVID-19 and decided that she should be isolated. The husband was also taken as a contact and admitted to Pandwong Health Centre III quarantine centre.

Dr Atim however, says that a medical review conducted on the patient indicates she has Pleuritic chest pain, which is characterized by sudden and intensely sharp, stabbing, or burning pain while breathing.

“We want to make it clear that the young woman brought to our facility had no fever, cough and known travel history outside the district. The recommendation made was erroneous because she had only chest pain, which ideally would affect one’s breathing,” Dr Atim said.

She notes that the woman will be discharged on Wednesday afternoon and cautioned local against stigmatizing her, saying she is healthy and free from COVID-19. Dr Atim also cautioned health workers to be keen on assessing patients and observe COVID-19 symptoms based on the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry before recommending patients for isolation.

The Kitgum District Chairperson, Jackson Omona called on health officials to ensure the release of the couple from the isolation units during a task force meeting held on Tuesday, saying they were erroneously admitted. Omona says the situation showed a glaring gap on how the couple was handled and demanded that the team that was involved reviews their approach.

“It’s unfair when somebody comes to the hospital, the person may be having different complications and then we end up quarantining them for 14-days and yet they are from the community. I thought we are dealing with people from outside the district or suspected contacts,” said Omona.

At least 52 COVID-19 samples from Kitgum district have been tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute [UVRI]. 48 of these returned negative.

URN