COSAFA: Uganda’s six-star Nalukenge humiliates Mauritius in Girls U17

Sept 22

Uganda 🔴 11 -0 Mauritius 🔵 0

Port Luis, Mauritius | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda U17 Women’s national football team put up a dominant at the ongoing COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship to dispatch hosts Mauritius 11-0 on Sunday.

Right from the onset at the St. Francois Xavier Stadium – Port Luis, Uganda proved the better side and eventually went ahead to win their second group game 11-0. Captain Juliet Nalukenge orchestrated the damage scoring a double hat trick (six goals).

Fauza Najjemba scored a brace while goalkeeper Daphine Nanyenga converted from the spot before Stella Musubika and Margaret Kunihira scored a goal each.

As early as the second minute, Uganda had taken the lead through Kunihira before Nalukenge doubled the lead three minutes later in what turned out to be a field day.

Defender Musubika got Uganda’s third goal before Nalukenge added two more goals to complete her hat trick before the break.

Despite scoring many goals in the first stanza, Uganda kept surging forward with Nalukenge scoring three more goals in the 49th, 51st, 61st and 74th minutes.

Najjemba added one more in the 66th minute after goalkeeper Daphine Nanyenga had converted from the spot when Nalukenge was fouled inside the area in the 54th minute.

We came for a win and we have achieved it. We have missed a couple of chances at goal but 11 goals will push us further in the tournament’ Said Uganda Girls U17 head coach Ayub Khalifa.

Nalukenge was named player of the game and also walked away with the match ball.

The victory elevates Uganda to four points in two games but still second in group A behind Zambia who defeated Comoros 15-0.

Uganda will return to action on Tuesday against Comoros in the final group game.

Uganda’s Nalukenge is the leading goal scorer with 7 goals.

The South African duo of Tiffany Kortjie and Oyisa Marhasi have scored 6 goals apiece.

Florence Kasonde and Shelly Masumo, both of Zambia have 4 goals.

Uganda U17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga (GK) (Uganda Martyrs HS), Gillian Akadinda (Olila HS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Juliet Nalukenge (Captain – Kawempe MuslimSS), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School)

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (GK) (Mukono HS), Gift Nasasira (GK) (Gadafi Integrated), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Precious Atwiine (Up Hill College), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS).

SOURCE: FUFA MEDIA