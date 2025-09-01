CoRSU Hospital unveils charity walk to raise sh400 million

Money from chairty walk to help transform lives of children living with disabilities

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a decisive step towards continuing its commitment to accessible and affordable treatment for children with disabilities, Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in Uganda (CoRSU) has today launched the Annual CoRSU Walk under the theme, “Bring hope to children with disability.”

The walk, set for October 5, aims to raise sh400,000,000 to fund life-changing surgeries for 300 children, procure critical medical equipment, and renovate the hospital’s Outpatient Department.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders, corporate partners, media representatives, and community members, united in advancing disability inclusion and supporting specialized rehabilitative services for children from impoverished households.

Speaking at the press conference, Bakidde Aloysius, Board Chairperson for the CoRSU Walk Committee at CoRSU, expressed appreciation for the collective effort that brought the initiative to life. He said, “Last year’s walk was nothing short of extraordinary. The energy was palpable, the spirit of giving was infectious, and the results were truly life-changing. We managed to raise over UGX 78 million, and with those funds, we were able to provide at least 16 children with the surgeries they desperately needed.”

“We also procured some essential physiotherapy equipment and expanded our rehabilitation services. The impact was felt both in the hospital wards and in the homes and communities of every child we helped. The smiles we saw and the parents’ tears of relief are memories that fuel our mission every single day,” he added.

Robert Ochai, CEO of CoRSU Walk, welcomed the collaboration and support, highlighting, ” The annual CoRSU Walk demands that we act, invest, and become the bridge between despair and possibility. Since its founding in 2006, CoRSU Hospital has stood on the belief that disability must never mean inability. That belief has shaped every decision we have made and every service we have offered. In just over a decade, we have carried out more than 70,000 life-changing surgeries for children and rehabilitated over 100,000 patients.”

Statistics from the 2014 Uganda National Population and Housing Census highlight that 12.5% of Uganda’s population lives with some form of disability, with 92% of disability cases related to treatable conditions. Importantly, 80% of disabilities among children could be addressed if specialised services were more accessible and affordable. Over the last three years, CoRSU has performed an average of 5,246 surgical procedures and 12,500 therapy sessions annually, with a primary focus on children, who account for 80% of surgeries.

To join this fundraising campaign, participants and supporters can send their contributions to CoRSU via MTN Mobile Money, Paybill Code: 599 393, or Airtel Money Paybill: 4369 188 registered under CoRSU Hospital. For enquiries about participating in the walk or purchasing event kits, the CoRSU Customer Care team is available on 0761-002111 or 0761-002157.