THIS WEEK: Corruption killing lands ministry- Amongi

Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Betty Amongi has blamed the widespread land conflicts in the country on corruption in the ministry she heads.

While addressing registrars from the ministry’s 10 zonal offices across the country recently, Amongi urged the land registrars to check their work methods since they are known as the biggest culprits in the ministry.

She cited Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja and Bukalasa as the most affected due to poor handling and mismanagement of land records.

Amongi said the ministry is mulling measures that will prevent public works such as roads and electricity lines from stalling because of endless negotiations during compensation of land owners.

Last year in December, President Museveni appointed a commission of inquiry chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to probe issues that have dogged the land sector for years.

