Coronavirus: Institute of Accountants postpones EAC congress

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Coronavirus continues to disrupt economic and social events as experts fear it may spread further and worsen the situation.

The latest development concerns the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda that last evening (March 13) announced on behalf of the East African Community Institutes of Accountants (EACOA), the postponement of the 3 rd East African Congress of Accountants that had been scheduled for 18-20 March 2020. It was to take place in Kampala. The new date will be communicated in due course, organizers say.

“This has been done to avoid the risks associated with large gatherings in light of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” Nancy Akullo, the head of communication said in a media release.

The World Health Organization has declared this virus outbreak a pandemic. Consequently, several states have restricted international andregional travels and have cancelled regional and international conferences and events.

The world body has advised governments, institutions and individuals to take preventive measures to avoid and control the spread of the virus.

“A new date will be communicated when the conditions allow. Inconveniences are regretted,” the release adds.

Reports indicate that the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday with the total number of cases rising to more than 140,000.

Uganda has not recorded a single case yet. But its neighbors, Kenya and DRC have each reported a case of the virus.