Construction works commence on Napwok-Naukri-Sakale road

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of Napwok-Nakuri-Sakale Road has commenced in Nabilatuk district.

The 11 kilometers road project is estimated to cost about 151 million Shillings.

Eng. Elijah Iiko, the project supervisor says that the work will be done in two phases. The first phase will involve clearing, grading, and raising the carriageways while the second phase will include upgrading the road to murram and installation of culverts.

The project was planned for the financial year ending June 2023 but was delayed by the absence of construction equipment.

Paul Lokol, the Nabilatuk LCV Chairperson Paul Lokol urged the District to continuously plan for road maintenance to ensure it remains in a motorable state. Lokol urged the engineers to prioritize the restoration of borough pits and include it in their work plans and budget.

He revealed that most of the roads are in a bad state and the situation is more likely to worsen as rain sets in. Lokol noted that the communities have resorted to selling pieces of land for the roads after realizing that it can no longer be restored.

He said the district collects low revenues which cannot support the grading of the roads and maintenance.

‘’This is a developing district, there is a need for good quality infrastructure and transportation services to improve our economy’’ Lokol said.

Modo Gabriella, the District Environmental Officer cautioned the engineers to ensure no new borough pits are excavated. Modo expressed dissatisfaction over the borough pits which have been left un-restored for many years causing land degradation.

The Assistant Engineering Officer Cyprian Bullon warned the communities against excavating the aggregates used for constructing the Irish bridges.

Bullon observed that the communities especially in Angaro Village have resorted to destroying some of the bridges to excavate aggregates for sale.

He said the rains have returned and he fears that some of the bridges can easily be washed away since it has already been weakened which may cause dangers to road users.

Julius Wadamba, a taxi driver said the district should ensure that the roads are constructed properly so that it lasts longer.

Wadamba noted that there is a scenario of constructors grading the roads and leaving them without murram and when it rains it becomes impassable for them.

James Loduk, a resident of Lolachat Sub County noted that many villages are facing the challenge of poor road links.

Loduk said that because of the poor road system, it is becoming more difficult for children to go to school and many lives would be saved. He said repairing these village roads would make their lives easy since they can cultivate and take their produce to market.

Nabilatuk District prioritized Napwok-Nakuri-Sakale Road under the District Roads this 2022/2023 financial year.

URN