Construction of Kiruddu Hospital lagoon to start next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the lagoon at Kiruddu Hospital is expected to start next month. The construction is estimated to cost sh3.5 Billion.

The Minister of State for Health, Sarah Opendi says that the government procured land near the hospital where the lagoon will be constructed. The land belonged to Buganda Kingdom.

She adds that construction of the lagoon will be completed at the end of the year.

On Monday, the Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana was arrested for staging a demonstration over the failure by the hospital management to fix the sewage problem at the hospital.

Last year, the Ministry of Health procured two cesspool trucks as a short term measure to deal with the sewage problem at the hospital. The trucks have been emptying the hospital’s septic tank three times a week to reduce on the amount of sewage accumulated at the health facility.

It is estimated that 4,000 litres of waste are emptied at every emptying.

Dr Charles Kabugo, the acting Executive Director Kiriddu Hospital, says the sewage problem has greatly reduced at the hospital.

“With the regular emptying of the septic tanks, the sewage issue at Kiriddu has become almost non-existent. It has not stopped altogether but it has decreased.”

****

URN