Congolese Nationals allowed to return home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 74 Congolese Nationals have been allowed to return home after spending days stranded at Mpondwe border post.

President Museveni on Saturday ordered the closure of all Ugandan borders for both exits and entries on grounds that it would help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kasese RDC Lt. Joe Walusimbi said that the stranded Congolese nationals were becoming a threat at the border.

Walusimbi urged that with consultations from higher authorities, the authorities were allowed to relax the directive and allow the 72 to get back to their home country.

The RDC warned that it was the only chance for Congolese to leave the country emphasizing that those within the district will have to wait until the lock down period is over.

“We have allowed them to go back to their country but this shouldn’t be taken for granted, we shall not be allowing any more cross border movement until the directive is brought down,” Walusimbi noted.

The group spent the weekend at Mpondwe border in Kasese district following the presidential directive.

With Uganda confirming nine COVID-19 cases, security at the Mpondwe border post has been beefed up with limited human movements and a total lock down on weekly markets.

