Congo-Brazzaville to host high-level UN meeting on security issues in Central Africa: president

Brazzaville, Congo | Xinhua | President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Thursday announced hosting a high-level meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa in Brazzaville from Jan. 12 to 16.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso made the announcement during the ceremony of exchanging greetings with the diplomatic corps that his country will host.

“In connection with the quest for peace in our sub-region, I take this opportunity to announce the holding of this important meeting in our country,” said the Congolese head of state.

The Congolese president, who strongly condemned the abuses perpetually committed by rebel groups on the civilian population in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), reaffirmed his unconditional support for the peace initiatives undertaken to restore calm and tranquility in the DRC.

“This unwavering attachment to peace leads us to reiterate our commitments to the policy of good neighborliness, friendship and solidarity between peoples, mutually advantageous cooperation between States, the intangible principles of non-interference and non-aggression,” said the Congolese president.