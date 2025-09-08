Comprehensive survey on ESG Practices in Uganda launched by Kasi Insight and Capital One Group

The findings from this survey, which will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 22nd October 2025, are expected to provide actionable guidance, fostering greater ESG adoption and contributing to Uganda’s sustainable development goals.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasi Insight, Africa’s leading Decision Intelligence Platform operating across over 21 of the continent’s most dynamic markets, in partnership with Capital One Group (COG EA Ltd), a strategic marketing communications agency providing services in PR, Digital, Creative, and Advisory, have announced the launch of a groundbreaking survey aimed at understanding how organizations in Uganda are integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

The survey will explore the challenges businesses face, their priorities for the future, and how these practices can shape a sustainable ESG framework to guide businesses and policymakers.

This initiative builds on COG EA Ltd’s recent efforts to advance ESG in Uganda, including hosting the inaugural 2025 ESG Summit in June 2025. The summit united corporate leaders and professionals to drive better Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, featuring expert-led masterclasses, the launch of Uganda’s 2025 ESG Research Report, and actionable strategies for sustainable business transformation.

With a rapidly changing ESG regulatory environment in Africa and abroad, companies that are not embedding ESG into their integrated strategies will put their businesses at risk.

The survey ( https://tinyurl.com/ESGSURVEYUG) comes at a critical time as Uganda’s business landscape navigates evolving regulatory environments both locally and internationally. By gathering insights from organizations across sectors, the survey seeks to highlight commitments to shared value creation and sustainable growth for society and the economy.

Ernest Ssekisonge, Managing Director of Kasi Insight, and Paul Mwirigi Muriungi, Managing Director and Head of Strategy of Capital One Group (COG EA Ltd), shared a joint statement on the importance of the research:

“We believe that by understanding the ESG landscape in Uganda, companies will gain knowledge and insights in addressing sustainability challenges and seizing emerging opportunities. We have not had a comprehensive review of ESG initiatives in Uganda that showcase commitment towards driving shared value and contributing to sustainable growth for the society and the economy, so we’d like to do so with this research. Through this survey, we want to demonstrate our commitment at KASI Insight and Capital One Group (COG EA Ltd) to giving our clients the best information that will foster long-term value in order to remain a positive force in the communities that they serve, even as we continue to adapt and grow in a rapidly changing world.”

The findings from this survey, which will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 22nd October 2025, are expected to provide actionable guidance, fostering greater ESG adoption and contributing to Uganda’s sustainable development goals.

Kasi Insight, which is the technical lead of the survey, exists to empower decision makers with context, insights and foresight needed to win in Africa through providing real time, aggregated and trended primary data on and across Africa at a speed and ease not matched by traditional market research.

“In order to drive value creation, achieve long term sustainability and process positive impact for internal and external stakeholders, ESG needs to be intergrated well into the business. In addition, achieving compliance with the regulatory requirements is crucial for building trust and positive reputation”, said Ernest Ssekisonge (Kasi Insight) and Paul Mwirigi Muriungi (COG EA Ltd) in the joint statement.