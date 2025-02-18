Commonwealth unhappy with continued detention of Dr Besigye

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Patricia Scotland KC says they are saddened and deeply concerned by the continued detention of Dr Kizza Besigye in Uganda. A statement from the Commonwealth headquarters quoted the Commonwealth Secretary-General saying that “Uganda is a long-standing and much-valued member of the Commonwealth and has committed itself to the Commonwealth Charter, which upholds the values of human rights, good governance and the rule of law.

She added that “We are therefore saddened and deeply troubled by the continued detention of Dr Kizza Besigye, Haji Obeid Lutale and Eron Kiiza, which undermines the ruling of the Supreme Court of Uganda on 31 January 2025, and the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Patricia Scotland KC further states that the abduction of Dr Besigye and Obeid Lutale, which occurred in Nairobi, Kenya, on 16 November 2024, disregards the orders of the Supreme Court of Uganda and the basic principles of justice.

She further states that their continued detention raises serious questions about Uganda’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, key tenets of shared Commonwealth Charter and values.

“I am also alarmed by reports regarding Dr Besigye’s health and urge the Ugandan authorities to ensure he receives the best possible medical care. We call for the immediate release of those who have been improperly detained. Along with the international community, we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Scotland KC said the Commonwealth Secretariat stands ready to support and engage the Government of Uganda and all parties, including the opposition leaders and regional stakeholders, to work towards a peaceful resolution which protects the constitutional sovereignty of the country.

“The Commonwealth has always had a relationship based on trust with Uganda and looks forward to the return of a more inclusive and democratic political environment aligned with the Commonwealth Charter.” she said.

The statement from the Commonwealth comes as Ugandans and the international community push the government to release Dr. Kiiza. Dr. Kiiza Besigye and others continue to be detained at Luzira despite the recent ruling by the Supreme Court. There reports that Dr. Kiiza Bsigye is seriously ill.

Despite the pressure being mounted from different parts of the country, it appears that President Museveni is not about to have Dr Besigye released.

President Museveni through his official X platform said noted that he has seen the concern by some Ugandans regarding the remanding of Dr. Besigye for the very serious offences, he is alleged to have been planning. “If you want a stable country, the more correct question, should be: “Naye Dr.Besigye bamukwatila ki? Why was Dr.Besigye arrested?” The answer to that is a quick trial so that facts come out. Otherwise, you are promoting insecurity which is very dangerous for the country. Nobody in the world can easily give us lectures on reconciliation and forgiveness because that is part of our doctrine right from the 1960” he said.

Museven went on to say that “However our strategy and doctrine are also based on accountability by the mistake makers ─ especially those who kill Ugandans. We are now able to remember Janani Luwum, Benedicto Kiwanuka, Kiingo Chemonges, Edward Mutesa, etc., moving through a peaceful Uganda and travelling on good tarmac roads, because the freedom fighters sacrificed themselves and defeated Idi Amin and all the other killers. We are not for vengeance but the danger of the killers must be removed. Therefore, the correct answer in the matter of Dr. Besigye is a quick trial”

State Minister for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi told Parliament that Dr. Kiiza Besigye continues to be detained under the order of the General Court Martial.

URN