Commonwealth Conference: Two foreign MPs lose property

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force – UPF have revealed that two legislators from Tanzania and Britain lost their valuables at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference – CPC that concluded this week in Kampala.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga who declined to reveal the names of MPs whose property was lost under unclear circumstances, said on Monday that investigation were underway to recover their valuables.

Enanga said a Tanzania MP lost documents and other valuables, while his British counterpart lost a wallet which contained valuables.

The 64th CPC that was last hosted in Uganda 52 years ago took place September 23 -29th at the Commonwealth Resort hotel in Munyonyo. It brought together close to 1000 delegates comprising of Speakers of Parliaments and MPs from more than 50 countries.

A Congolese truck driver registration number CGO7569AE19 was also arrested last Thursday for blocking President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s convoy as he headed to Munyonyo for the official opening of CPC.

Police said the driver of the Nissan Fuga truck declined to give right of way to Museveni’s motorcade and he was arrested. Enanga said the truck driver will be charged with failure to give right of way to the head of state’s convoy.

Traffic and Road Safety Act -section 23 spells out that people and vehicles with right of way among others a motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant for the purpose of the police, ambulances, motor vehicles of armed forces and such other vehicles that may be designated by the minister by a statutory order.

Fountain of honour’s convoy is listed under emergency vehicles along with the Vice President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Prime Minister. It includes visiting dignitaries while other Very Important Person –VIPs like cultural leaders, ministers and MPs applied to Internal Affairs ministry to have right of way.

Enanga said another person only identified as Kajubi was arrested impersonating as a delegate and was presenting a forged accreditation card. Police said he will be charged with forgery and impersonation.

Security forces comprised of military and police have applauded visiting dignitaries for effectively following security measures put in place.

******

URN