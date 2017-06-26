COMMENT: Are we in a ‘Head in the Sand’ situation with Kampala traffic?

COMMENT | By Henry Rugamba | Can we have a public forum or selective engagement sessions to discuss traffic management in Kampala? I get the sense that we are in a ‘Head in the Sand’ situation.

All entry points into Kampala are a nightmare, evening traffic is at snail speed everyday and we all know this is not right, not good for business and importantly we all know most of it is down to indiscipline.

What irks me most is that our leaders who use Police lead vehicles to get through the nightmare choose to do this at the worst traffic jam moments as if to spite us ‘the Children of a lesser God’.

I think Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA is best positioned to cause a open dialogue.

That dialogue would find low hanging fruits that require little or no investment to make coming into Kampala or doing business in Kampala a pleasant experience.

RELATED

TRAFFIC: India bans red car beacons to end elitist culture https://t.co/7EuPdIe6oa pic.twitter.com/QInINODs2d — The Independent (@UGIndependent) April 19, 2017