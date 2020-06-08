Collapsing bridges force Wakiso to resort concrete structures

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district has resorted to the construction of concrete bridges following the collapse of several temporary bridges.

The district engineer Sam Mwesigwa says the move is aimed at saving the district from repeated expenditures on the same projects.

He explains that five bridges caved in after the district invested in them lots of money. Mwesigwa says the district needs more than Shillings 5 billion to repair the broken bridges.

He disclosed this while supervising the construction of Mende-Sanga bridge along Kampala-Hoima highway which was swept away when the road was submerged by floods.

The Shillings 800 million bridge works are being undertaken by Broadway Technical Services.

Mwesigwa says the district decided to commit a bigger percentage of the funds it received under the mechanization budget for the last two financial years to raise the required money for the bridge works.

The bridge connecting Nsangi to Buloba is also on the verge of being swept away due to major cracks which has since forced the district to condemn it and closed it to vehicles until when the district will secure Shillings 1.5 billion to construct a concrete bridge.

The Wakiso district works secretary Sarah Namugga Kasule says they also intend to construct a permanent bridge at Gobero in Kakiri sub county, the bridge at Nsangi along Kampala- Masaka highway and another on Bussi-Bubebbere road in Entebbe sub district.

Muhammad Mawanda, the Mende central village secretary says the change in environment which has affected water flow calls for the construction of permanent bridges.

John Matovu, a resident of Mende central village believes the ongoing work on Mende-Sanga bridge is more convincing compared to the old bridge.

He has commended Wakiso district for considering construction a permanent bridge.

******

URN