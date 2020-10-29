Col. Bantariza laid to rest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Col. Shaban Bantariza, the government deputy spokesperson has been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kagorogoro cell, Mitooma district.

Col. Bantariza succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday at Mulago Hospital. His burial was restricted to only family members, selected UPDF officers and few clergy and five choir members.

There was also strict observation of the covid-19 standard operating procedures with only twenty people allowed to occupy a tent. At the entrance, two checkpoints were manned by both UPDF and police officers who were checking the temperature and sanitizing the mourners.

Residents of Kagorogoro cell were asked to keep a distance of about 100 meters away from the burial ground.

Bantariza was given a 18-gun-salute as his body was lowered to the grave.

President Yoweri Museveni who was represented by Gen Kahinda Otafiire described Bantariza as a trustworthy, patient and a hero who was never betrayed his country.

Museveni reiterated his calls to Ugandans to observe the Ministry of Health guidelines that prevent the spread of covid-19. He castigated people who have failed to adhere to the guidelines and who say there is no covid-19 in the country.

“We tell you to wear a mask, you call it a joke, wash your hands, you call it a joke, cover your nose, you call it a joke, please social distance you hear people say there is no corona, but the virus is there and it kills”, Museveni said.

Ofwono Opondo, the executive director Uganda Media Center described the late Banatariza as approachable and passionate about his country.

“Being multi-talented, linguistic and his expensive background in public relations and administration, he was always available at short notice for duty and never hesitated to share information with colleagues and the country”. he said.

Col. Shaban Bantariza is survived by 12 children.

*****

URN