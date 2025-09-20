Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda showcases workplace safety

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Delegates from the International Vision Zero Africa Conference visited Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) on early this month to get a first-hand view of the company’s safety practices.

This comes after Uganda, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, hosted the Third International Vision Zero Africa Conference last month to provide a platform for advancing workplace safety, health, and wellbeing across the continent and beyond.

CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, was selected by the ministry to host national delegates for a site visit in recognition of its “exemplary performance in Occupational Safety and Health” over the years.

“At CCBU, our long-term success depends on ensuring the safety of everyone connected to our business – from employees, visitors on site, to our distribution networks, customers, consumers and the communities we call home,” said General Manager at CCBU, Emmy Hashakimana.

“Safety is embedded across our entire value chain – from the arrival of raw materials to the moment our products reach consumers. We believe that a safe and healthy workplace is both a fundamental human right and a business imperative,” Hashakimana said, “Our guiding belief is ‘Zero is Possible.”

He adds that this means zero incidents – whether related to personal safety or product quality and that reflects the company’s commitment to do business the right way and operate with integrity as “we refresh Africa and create shared value.”

Officials say, safety is not just a compliance requirement – it’s a key part of their social licence to operate and drive sustainable growth and societal progress.

As a Coca-Cola authorised bottler, CCBU is guided by The Coca-Cola Company’s Workplace Rights Policy, which mandates that the company maintains a productive and safe workplace by minimising risks of accidents, injuries, and health hazards across all operations.

In addition to compliance with applicable legal requirements, the Coca-Cola Operating Requirements (KORE) also require that CCBU manufacturing and distribution facilities implement internationally recognised frameworks of occupational health and safety management systems and requirements to improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks and create better, safer working conditions.