Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda shines with triple NOSCAR win for excellence in safety

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has reaffirmed its leadership in workplace safety by winning three prestigious NOSCAR Awards at a ceremony held in South Africa recently. The awards, presented by NOSA — a global authority in occupational health and safety training, auditing, and consulting — represent the highest level of recognition in the field.

CCBU’s Namanve, Mbarara, and Rwenzori plants all received NOSCAR Awards, achieving an outstanding effort score of 98%. The Mbarara and Rwenzori facilities retained their titles for the second consecutive year, while the Namanve plant celebrated its first-ever win, underscoring the company’s consistent commitment to excellence in health and safety practices.

General Manager Emmy Hashakimana attributed the achievement to CCBU’s culture of safety and responsibility. “At CCBU, a company within the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, our long- term success depends on ensuring the safety of everyone connected to our business — from employees and site visitors to our distribution networks, customers, consumers, and the communities we call home,” he said.

Hashakimana emphasized that safety is deeply embedded in every aspect of CCBU’s operations, from the arrival of raw materials to the delivery of products to consumers. “We believe a safe and healthy workplace is both a fundamental human right and a business imperative. Our guiding belief, ‘Zero is Possible,’ means zero incidents — whether related to personal safety or product quality. It reflects our commitment to doing business the right way and operating with integrity as we refresh Africa and create shared value,” he added.

He concluded that safety goes beyond compliance for CCBU, describing it as a vital part of the company’s social license to operate and a key driver of sustainable growth and societal progress.