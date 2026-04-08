Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda rewards 54 top-performing distributors with Tuk Tuk delivery vehicles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has rewarded 54 top-performing distributors with fully equipped Tuk Tuk delivery vehicles in recognition of their performance under the Tuk-Tuk Peak Challenge.

The awards were presented recently in Kampala, with the initiative celebrating distributors who met and exceeded peak sales targets. The Tuk Tuks are intended to strengthen last-mile delivery by helping distributors reach more outlets efficiently and improve service to their customers, ensuring consistent product availability.

Ellis Muhimbise, Sales Director at CCBU, handed over the vehicles during the event, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting its distribution network.

Speaking on behalf of the company, General Manager Emmy Hashakimana said the initiative reflects a broader approach to creating shared value.

“For Coca Cola Beverages Africa, partnering with customers for growth means creating shared value beyond the product. By rewarding strong execution and investing in our distributors’ capacity, we enable them to grow their businesses while improving availability for consumers,” he said.

The Tuk-Tuk Peak Challenge is part of CCBU’s wider strategy focused on customer-centric execution, reliable service, and building strong, long-term partnerships with distributors across Uganda.

Hashakimana emphasized that this approach is driven by a deeper understanding of market needs.

“It is about customer-centric execution through understanding the unique needs of different market segments and ensuring product availability at the right time, place, and price, leveraging data and analytics to anticipate customer demand and preferences,” he said.

He added that the company aims to deliver best-in-class service to retail partners while supporting business growth through insights, promotions, and tailored support.