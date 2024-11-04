Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda distribution partner celebrates growth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda’s (CCBU) official Coca-Cola Distributors (OCCDs) marked its significant growth as a business partner by inaugurating new premises.

Bronze Logistics, an OCCD based in Kazo, Bwaise, has moved from a rented 116m2 warehouse to a self-owned 500m2 facility.

“Our partnership with Bronze Logistics shows what can be achieved when vision meets opportunity. This new warehouse sets the stage for greater efficiency and allows Bronze Logistics to meet growing customer demand,” said CCBU General Manager Melkamu Abebe during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Abebe added: ”At CCBU we aim to create value for all our stakeholders – communities, consumers, customers, suppliers, employees, government, and shareholders. “Our goal is to help our partners grow sustainably while delivering excellent service that ensures product availability. Our Route-to-Market strategy is all about ensuring a smooth flow of products from production to final consumption.”

Bronze Logistics became an OCCD in late 2023 and has quickly demonstrated exceptional growth while maintaining CCBU’s world-class standards.

This transformation was made possible through CCBU’s ongoing support. The company facilitated access to credit, provided training for sales staff and accelerated the distributor’s digital capabilities that enable real-time tracking and operational data.

“What started as a small operation has grown beyond our expectations. The support and capacity-building from CCBU have allowed us to dream bigger. With this new warehouse and advanced digital tools, we are ready to serve more customers and become a leading distributor in the region,” said Geoffrey Kisitu, proprietor of Bronze Logistics.

Bronze Logistics is on track to surpass its 2024 targets. Its improved capacity and digital readiness reflect how modern warehousing can unlock greater business potential.

“With over 96 OCCDs across Uganda, CCBU’s focus remains on empowering partners to reach new heights. Through continuous capability building, operational support, and an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, CCBU strives to partner for growth with all our distributors,” said Abebe.