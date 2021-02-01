Coach trims Uganda hippos team to 25 man squad ahead of Afcon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Morley Byekwaso, the head coach of the Uganda Hippos has trimmed his team to 25 players ahead of the U20 African Cup of Nations scheduled for this month in Mauritania.

The team has spent one and a half weeks camping at the Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi. The team had friendly matches with KCCA and URA FC, which helped the coach to select the final squad.

Byekwaso has also picked some players from the team that participated in the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers. They include Sam Senyonjo (KCCA FC), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC), Davis Sekajja (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Andrew Kawooya, (KCCA FC), Goalkeeper Delton Oyo (Busoga United FC) Simon Baligeya (Kibuli SS) and Ivan Eyamu (Mbarara City) who did not participate in the Cecafa tournament.

A contingent of 34 people departed for Tanzania this morning to participate in the AFCON U20 Mini Tournament. The FUFA Youth Football Development Manager, Bashir Mutyaba told URN that they had decided to participate in the mini-tournament to produce a strong team.

“In order to produce very results, we have decided to take part in the mini tournament in Tanzania that will run from 2nd February to 9th February,” Mutyaba told URN.

Uganda is going into the U20 African Cup of Nations with huge expectations from the young lads after displaying an impeccable performance in Tanzania during the Cecafa zonal qualifiers that saw them emerge, the winners of the tournament.

This is the first time Uganda is participating in the tournament.

Full Team

Goalkeepers

Komakech Jack (18) (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa).

Defenders

Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders

Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards

Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).

********

URN