Coach McKinstry names provisional Cranes squad for 2021 Afcon qualifier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes new head coach Jonathan McKinstry has today named a provisional squad to prepare ahead the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

The Cranes are in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan. McKinstry’s team will kick start their campaign with an away game against tricky Burkina Faso on November 13th before hosting Malawi Flames on November 17th at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The 25-man squad has five local based players and 20 professional led by skipper Denis Onyango. The team is expected to take a Ugandan Airlines chartered flight for the away game in Burkina Faso before flying back quickly to prepare for the game against Malawi.

The five local players invited include; Allan Okello, Charles Lukwago, Nicholas Kasozi, Fahad Bayo and Halid Lwaliwa.

“We must work hard ahead of these games because it is always good to have a good start in such qualifiers. Playing Burkina Faso at home has never been easy because they have a good record,” added McKinstry.

The new coach who took over from Sebastien Desabre who resigned after the 2019 Afcon in Egypt started his new job with a 1-0 away with against Ethiopia two weeks ago.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

