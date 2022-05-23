CMI, police arrest six suspects over GISO’s murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint security team comprising of operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI and police have arrested six suspects in connection to the murder of Odismus Lukambwe, the Kyampisi Gombolola Internal Security Officer-GISO in Mukono district.

Lukambwe died on March 7th, 2022 at Mulago National Referral Hospital following an attack by unknown people on his way home together with his wife.

Preliminary information showed that the assailants intercepted Lukambwe while crossing through the Kanyogoga eucalyptus forest near his home in Misombwa village in Ddundu parish on his way from a drinking joint in Kabembe around 11pm.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, says that a joint security team that has been investigating the gruesome murder made a breakthrough over the weekend and arrested six linked suspects to the murder.

The suspects include Lukambwe’s widow, Julie Namwesi, Isma Ssemuto, Moses Mugerwa, Stephen Kasoozi, Amir Lutaalo, and Stephen Mulamuzi. The six are being held on charges of aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“After the attack, the victim’s motorcycle was abandoned at the scene of the crime, which made people believe that it was a targeted incident. We’re processing them and anytime they will be arraigned in the courts of law,” Enanga said.

