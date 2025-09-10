Close to 1 million winners created with the Uganda National Lottery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Lottery, operated by ITHUBA Uganda, is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week. More than 986,000 winners have been created across multiple games since its launch on June 1, 2024.

Since its launch, the Uganda National Lottery has rewarded participants across a wide range of exciting games. Traditional favourites like LOTTO and the flagship POWERBALL continue to deliver life-changing wins, while DAILY LOTTO has quickly become a popular choice for those seeking daily thrills.

An official said, this achievement highlights the Lottery’s rapid growth, commitment to fairness, and role in transforming lives across the country.

He said Ugandans have welcomed fast-paced, modern gaming experiences too. TAANO TAANO, with its rapid-fire draws, has captured attention nationwide, while digital instant games such as SPIN4CASH, FORTUNE FRUITS, and WHEEL OF FORTUNE are proving to be go-to favourites for Participants who enjoy quick and exciting wins. Even lighter, quirky titles like LADUMA CASH STRIKER, MR. CHICKEN, and EZI LOTTO add to the fun, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate all the lucky winners in August 2025 and the incredible milestone of nearly one million winners since our launch in June 2024. This achievement is not only a testament to the excitement our games bring, but also to the trust Ugandans have placed in the National Lottery. Every ticket purchased represents more than just the chance to win—it fuels a growing lottery industry that is uplifting communities and changing lives across the country.

In just the past month alone, thousands of participants across these games experienced the joy of winning, from those who enjoy traditional draws to those who prefer instant digital thrills. With jackpots climbing higher and new winners being made every day, the National Lottery continues to demonstrate that Ugandans are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to opportunities to win.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg added that, “As the official operator, we remain fully committed to delivering safe, transparent, and world-class Lottery experiences for every Ugandan. September is already shaping up to be another exciting month, with the POWERBALL jackpot climbing, LOTTO offering millions to be won, and TAANO TAANO giving players chances to win life-changing prizes every five minutes. We encourage all Ugandans to play responsibly and join us in writing the next chapter of success stories together. Participants can access all Uganda National Lottery games easily by playing online at www.nationallottery.go.ug or via USSD on *278#, *252# (the lifestyle), *165# on MTN MoMo, or *185# on Airtel Money.”