CITY V BURNLEY: One win from Wembley

An exciting clash with the Clarets awaits as a City legend returns to the Etihad Stadium…

Manchester, UK | MANCHESTER CITY | Pep Guardiola’s men host Burnley on Saturday 18 March, with kick-off scheduled for 17:45 .

The visitors, runaway leaders at the top of the Championship are managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany, who spent 11 trophy-laden years at the Club between 2008 and 2019.

He was part of the team who claimed the FA Cup in 2011, our first major trophy in 35 years, before leading us to an historic Premier League triumph as captain the following year.

Kompany went on to win a further ten domestic honours at City before moving back to his native Belgium to become player-coach at his first club, Anderlecht.

He’s sure to receive a hero’s welcome when he returns to the Etihad on Saturday but, once the match gets under way, all pleasantries will be put to one side.

With the reward for victory being a place in the semi-finals, there is plenty at stake between two of English football’s in-form sides.

City enter the tie on the back of five straight wins in all competitions as we aim to reach Wembley for a fifth-successive season, while Burnley are yet to taste defeat in 2023.

Everything points towards a thrilling encounter at the Etihad.

