City tycoon Buchanan remanded for illegal gun possession

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial has remanded city businessman, Sam Buchanan to Kigo Prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He appeared on Tuesday afternoon before the Makindye based General Court Martial chaired by Lt. General Andrew Gutti who read for him the charges.

Prosecution led by Major Samuel Maserejje told court that on August 16th, 2019, Buchanan a resident of Buziga in Makindye division was found in possession of a pistol of 18 rounds of live ammunition, which are ordinarily a monopoly of defense forces.

Buchanan declined to plead to the charges, saying he was being charged contrary to the cases he was picked up for. His lawyer, Frank Kanduho advised him not to plead to the charges until there is total disclosure of the matter before court.

As a result, the court martial chairperson, Lt. General Andrew Gutti entered a plea of not guilty to both charges and remanded the suspect to Kigo prisons until September 3rd 2019. However, his lawyer asked court to remand his client to Luzira prison in vain.

Buchanan was picked up from his home by operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence on Friday last week on allegations that he was involved in counterfeit currency deals with intentions of defrauding foreigners. However, the army could neither confirm nor deny the allegations levied against him.

Buchanan, who is the Chairperson of Great Stickers International, which promotes professional kicking boxing, is well known for his generosity. He was charged in the military court a few hours after High Court Civil Division Judge; Henrietta Wolayo declined to hear a habeas Corpus application filed by his lawyers of M/S Johnson Njoki and Company Advocates against security chiefs and the Attorney General.

The application was backed by an affidavit sworn by Buchanan’s wife, Patricia Magara, saying she last heard from him on Friday. Justice Wolayo adjourned the matter until Thursday arguing that Buchana’s lawyer needed to first serve the Attorney General before the matter is heard.

URN