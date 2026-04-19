ANT wants Sovereignty Bill, 2026 thrown out

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) says the Sovereignty Bill 2026 is a “death sentence” for Ugandan democracy and economy.

The party in a statement spoke against the Bill, whose scrutiny is expected to begin on Monday at the Parliament’s Joint Committees on Defence and Internal Affairs, and that of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) labelling it a thinly veiled attempt by the ruling elite to consolidate absolute power under the guise of national interest.

ANT Acting National Coordinator, Alice Alaso Asianut, described the bill as a direct assault on the fundamental rights of Ugandans, warning that its enactment would isolate the nation and dismantle the progress made in civil society and economic development.

While the government maintains that the Bill is necessary to protect Uganda from foreign interference, ANT argues that the legislation is designed to enslave the opposition and the citizens.

“This bill is not about protecting Uganda’s sovereignty; it is about consolidating absolute control by the ruling elite at the expense of all citizens’ freedoms, economic livelihoods, and business opportunities,” the statement reads.

The party highlighted several “existential threats” posed by the Bill including silencing dissent with the vague definitions within the law that are likely to allow the state to criminalize activists, opposition voices, and online engagement.

ANT also highlighted the economic collapse of the Bill if it is passed in its current form. The party says that by alienating donors and international investors, the bill risks cutting off vital aid flows and weakening the national investment climate.

The party, led by Uganda’s former military commander, Gen. Mugisha Muntu, says the proposed law is likely to crippling vital services, especially the NGOs that provide essential health, education, and humanitarian aid in the country.

The ANT party also says the bill seeks to concentrate oversight within a single ministry, effectively eliminating transparency and accountability in governance.

The Alliance has declared that the bill must be “thrown out in its entirety” and has called for a massive, multi-sectoral resistance strategy.

The ANT’s rejection coincides with a formal protest from the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA). In a letter to the Attorney General dated April 13, 2026, the UBA outlined seven critical grounds for their opposition, warning that the law could derail the country’s economic growth strategy.

UBA Executive Director, Wilbrod Humphreys Owor, warned that the bill introduces “dual licensing complexity” and clashes with the Bank of Uganda’s regulatory authority.

Some of the key financial concerns raised include Clause 22, which limits foreign funding to 400 million shillings per year without Ministerial approval, a threshold the UBA says is “exceptionally low” for commercial transactions and infrastructure projects.

The bankers also raised concerns about Clause 13, which criminalizes acts that “weaken the economic system,” a vague definition that bankers fear could target legitimate financial advice or market analysis.

Financial institutions would face fines of up to Shs 4 billion, while compliance officers risk personal imprisonment for processing transactions that lack the Minister’s written consent.

Despite the rising tide of opposition, the government is moving rapidly to codify the bill.

On March 27, 2026, the NRM Caucus endorsed the procession of the bill, which was subsequently introduced to Parliament on April 15, 2026, for the first reading.

The bill’s introduction was met with immediate friction in the House as some MPs, like Theodore Ssekikubo, criticised the process, alleging the Bill was “pushed” into Parliament without adequate consultation, though Speaker Anita Among maintained that lawmakers had been provided with digital copies for review.

ANT has, however, proposed a roadmap that seeks broad coalitions from opposition parties, civil society, and professional associations’ input into the bill.

The party has also proposed an engagement with communities via town halls and local radio, and a preparation of constitutional challenges to delegitimize the bill in court.

The Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs has a 45-day window to scrutinise the bill, which is already raising dust from a section of actors.