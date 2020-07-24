CID arrests Musician Kiwewa over song against MP Nantaba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has confirmed the arrest of local musician Gerald Kiwewa after Kayunga District Woman MP Ida Nantaba reported to the Criminal Investigations Directorate -CIP that he had defamed her in a song.

Nantaba, also a former State Ministr for ICT in her statement recorded at CID headquarters at Kibuli in Kampala, said Kiwewa composed a song titled Nantaba attacking and defaming her.

CID recorded Nantaba’s complaint on GEF 442/2020 on Thursday before Police went ahead to arrest the musician from his home in Maganjo in Wakiso District.

Superintendent of Police -SP, Patrick Onyango, confirmed that Kiwewa has been arrested and is currently being interrogated at CID.

“We have arrested Gerald Kiwewa because we recorded a complaint from Hon Ida Nantaba saying the lyrics in the song directly attack and defame her,” said Onyango.

In the song which was released about three months ago, Kiwewa sings that Nantaba should leave Zaake because she is the reason why he is always beaten to pulp.

“Nantaba leave our child Zaake because they beat him saying let canes be lit,” Kiwewa’s Luganda lyrics flow.

Onyango added that the MP insists that Kiwewa’s song does not only attack and defame her, but it also spreads hatred.

“It is as if this musician intends to make people hate me. I can’t tolerate that kind of attack,” a detective quoted Nantaba’s statement.

Nantaba was State ICT minister till early this year when she was dropped and replaced with MP Peter Ogwang.

Last year Nantaba made headlines on media platforms after biker, Ronald Ssebulime, was arrested, handcuffed and then executed by police on claims that he wanted to assassinate the minister.

It was later established that Ssebulime was actually carrying a bag containing food which he was taking to his children on visitation day at St Andrew Kaggwa on Kayunga Road.

Kiwewa is not the first Ugandan musician arrested over composing songs that have rubbed prominent persons the wrong way.

Nearly two years ago, David Mugema, a musician, and his music producer, Jonah Muwanguzi, were accused of composing a song that disturbed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni peace.

Titled Wumula Mzee loosely translated as take a rest old man, the song show Mugema and Muwanguzi charged with two counts of offensive communication under section 25 and 21 of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011.

